Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Down to $15.55

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.55, but opened at $13.74. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 2,476 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.
The stock has a market capitalization of $652.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Azure Power Global by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,806,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 234,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after buying an additional 259,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after buying an additional 128,354 shares during the last quarter.
About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
