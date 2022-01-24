Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Down to $15.55

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.55, but opened at $13.74. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 2,476 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $652.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.70 million. Analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Azure Power Global by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,806,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 234,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after buying an additional 259,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after buying an additional 128,354 shares during the last quarter.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

