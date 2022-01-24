B. Riley Cuts Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target to $152.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $170.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $96.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,981 shares of company stock worth $4,021,310 over the last ninety days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $689,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,183,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

