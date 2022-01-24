B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million.

BTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 240.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,035 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,820 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 92.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

