B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective (down previously from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.00.

BTO stock opened at C$4.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$6.63.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$643.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.05 million.

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total transaction of C$471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$513,415.20. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$451,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock worth $1,556,200.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

