BABB Trading 35.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BAX)

BABB (CURRENCY:BAX) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One BABB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BABB has a market cap of $16.72 million and $372,075.00 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BABB Coin Profile

BABB (BAX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,853,700,000 coins. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BABB is getbabb.com . BABB’s official message board is medium.com/@BABB . The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getBABB

According to CryptoCompare, “BABB is an acronym for Bank Account Based on Blockchain. BABB will be a platform to a connected world of crowdsourced financial services. BABB account holders are nodes in a peer-to-peer network managed by smart contracts. BAX is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token in BABB. “

BABB Coin Trading

