BackPacker Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $502.00 (BPC)

BackPacker Coin (CURRENCY:BPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, BackPacker Coin has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. BackPacker Coin has a total market capitalization of $34,911.13 and approximately $502.00 worth of BackPacker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BackPacker Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00114596 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000113 BTC.

