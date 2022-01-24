Badger DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.81 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $114.81 million and approximately $24.70 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for $9.19 or 0.00025447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,496,465 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

