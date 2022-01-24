bAlpha (BALPHA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $291,285.00

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. bAlpha has a market cap of $447,332.89 and $291,285.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for about $24.85 or 0.00073994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00041402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

