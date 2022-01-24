Banano (BAN) Price Tops $0.0123 on Top Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $16.15 million and approximately $175,651.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,928 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,271,384 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

