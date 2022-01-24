Banca Price Down 42.7% Over Last Week (BANCA)

Banca (CURRENCY:BANCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Banca has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. Banca has a market capitalization of $463,527.36 and $64,385.00 worth of Banca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banca coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00042161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Banca Coin Profile

Banca (CRYPTO:BANCA) is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2018. Banca’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,926,481,684 coins. The official website for Banca is www.banca.world . The Reddit community for Banca is /r/Banca . Banca’s official Twitter account is @Banca_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banca is medium.com/@banca_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Banca is a new type of an investment bank community built on blockchain technology. It’s based on AI and expert system to achieve the dynamics of Banca's eco-chain and the automatic management. Big data analysis is utilized to deliver accurate services to various participants with specific needs. Banca tracks the performance of all primary market and secondary market projects running on the platform, maintain the data on Blockchain and generate automatic reports, which are also incorruptible. “

