Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 282,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,047,682 shares.The stock last traded at $6.10 and had previously closed at $6.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,952,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,549,000 after buying an additional 2,051,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,370,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after buying an additional 983,135 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 953,874 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.