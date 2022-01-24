Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 24,389 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 423,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 381,917 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 595,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after purchasing an additional 839,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.65. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $33.57.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

