Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 2,791 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,745 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 33.4% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $60.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.