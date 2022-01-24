Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 6,224 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

NYSE:RE opened at $284.03 on Monday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $209.63 and a twelve month high of $294.75. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

