Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,315 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,070 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 103,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HAL opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.48.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

