Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 174.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of BYND stock opened at $61.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.03. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.