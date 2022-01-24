Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 81,853 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 643.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

CGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Eight Capital cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

Shares of CGC opened at $7.29 on Monday. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

