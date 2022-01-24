Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $163.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

