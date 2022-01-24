Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exelon by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $51,079,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $56.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.