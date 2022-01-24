Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $1,237,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,537 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $365.94 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.64. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

