Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,084 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,003 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 191.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 77.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $399,096.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,411 shares of company stock worth $1,307,732 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

