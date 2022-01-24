Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after buying an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,506,000 after acquiring an additional 589,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Affirm by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,379,000 after acquiring an additional 238,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,969,000 after buying an additional 496,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,663,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFRM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $57.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The firm had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.