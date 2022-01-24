Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,505. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY opened at $28.10 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

