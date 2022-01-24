Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 520.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,117 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $3,878,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 260,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,424,000. Finally, Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NI stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $28.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

