Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 134,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,110,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,757,000 after acquiring an additional 548,970 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of CSX by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,954,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after purchasing an additional 707,189 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CSX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 219,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in CSX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,027,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CSX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.98.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

