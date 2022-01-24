Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after buying an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,873,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Novavax by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Novavax by 414.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Novavax stock opened at $84.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.63. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.55 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,725 shares of company stock worth $15,780,008 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

