Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 281,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,072,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,032,000 after buying an additional 57,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNW opened at $70.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

