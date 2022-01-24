Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 51.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,522,000 after buying an additional 845,080 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,295,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 918,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,362,000 after purchasing an additional 440,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

WFG opened at $88.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.21. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $101.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average is $82.35.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

WFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.51.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

