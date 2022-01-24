Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 693.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Argus assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.43.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $148.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.21 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total transaction of $1,389,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,331 shares of company stock worth $58,127,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

