Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PTC by 54.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PTC by 23.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after buying an additional 768,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PTC by 37.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,294,000 after buying an additional 745,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 42.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,868,000 after buying an additional 563,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $116.06 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average of $125.32.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

