Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,851 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 504.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,233 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,392 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

TRIP opened at $27.49 on Monday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

