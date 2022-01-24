Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 79.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $57.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

