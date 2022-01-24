Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 2,582 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AYX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,313,000 after buying an additional 501,390 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894,582 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 21.6% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,100,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 195,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,470,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

NYSE:AYX opened at $53.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.05 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

