Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 2,622 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $126.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $315.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.65.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

