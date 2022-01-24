Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $55.92 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $58.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.