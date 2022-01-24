Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,899,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $220.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.38.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.