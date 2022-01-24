Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57. 710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 102,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 51.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 23.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the third quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

