Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.42

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.42 and last traded at $56.42, with a volume of 307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 33.00 to 34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 30.43%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.