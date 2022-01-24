Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI stock opened at $87.87 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

In other D.R. Horton news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

