Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $2,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $129.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

