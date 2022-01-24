Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $55,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 781,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,888,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.