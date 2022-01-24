Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1,220.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,684 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after buying an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Bank of America by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Bank of America by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 124,289 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus raised their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.62. 1,214,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,888,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $356.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.