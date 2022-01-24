Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,349,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $142,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after buying an additional 129,617 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,443,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.32. 1,388,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,888,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $354.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

