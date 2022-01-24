Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $157,794,851,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $43.43. 1,162,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,888,629. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $355.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

