Bank of America Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAC. Argus boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Bank of America stock opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $367.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after buying an additional 129,617 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,443,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

