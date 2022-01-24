Bank of America Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

NYSE BAC opened at $44.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $367.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,443,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

