Bank of America Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $44.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.33. 445,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,213,037. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 143,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 631,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,193,000. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,172,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.