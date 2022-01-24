Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Gap Up to $36.68

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.68, but opened at $37.93. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 594 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMRC shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 776.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

