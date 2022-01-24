Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 32,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 760,129 shares.The stock last traded at $111.63 and had previously closed at $116.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMO. Scotiabank cut Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.