Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 100,994 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,994 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $94,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 41,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 79,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $131.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $233.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average is $118.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.29%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

